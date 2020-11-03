Have you voted yet?
Considering the record number of absentee ballots already cast, we suspect most of you have done so. The rest of you either dropped your ballot off at the elections office or, perhaps out of morbid curiosity, fear of a lost ballot or tradition, you are heading to the polls today between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
We certainly hope every eligible voter is exercising their right to cast a ballot in this election, including the all-important local elections. It’s easy to get caught up in the big national picture, but the grassroots level is as important and in need of your voice at the ballot computer.
Regular readers of this space already know we beat that drum a good bit and urge people to vote because it is a right, a privilege and, we believe, a duty. And those readers also know that this newspaper — sorry, Andy Brack — doesn’t enter the endorsement arena. We sometimes weigh in on ballot initiatives, but not candidates.
That said, however, we cannot help but offer a little commentary with one particular race in mind, a race taking place in the heart of our coverage area.
Were we to endorse, you can rest assured it would not be to support someone who takes to social media not only to demean an opponent, but also call others dumb(expletive) and mother(expletive).
It is fine for candidates to have different and opposing views. That’s the heart and soul of the election process — speaking on issues and letting potential constituents know your positions. But base name-calling and threats — yes, threats — of physical harm are infantile, counterproductive and indicative of someone who will hardly attempt to represent the community as a whole when and if elected.
The banter, the foul language, the name-calling does not reflect someone who is actually capable of or even willing to thoughtfully approach issues affecting the taxpayers and voters. And if it came from an elected leader, it would reflect poorly on us all.
We suspect word is widespread enough that this particular candidate won’t even be in a runoff, much less elected to office. If we are wrong, that will be a sad commentary indeed.