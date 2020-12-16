We don’t often weigh in on issues in the nation. Today, we must.
It is done. Over. Finished. Let’s move on. Please.
The people voted. The electoral college has now voted. Joe Biden swept the votes in much the same way Donald Trump did in 2016. Let us accept that.
Heck, not only did Vladimir Putin congratulate the president-elect, but — and we hope you were seated when you heard the news — even Sen. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday congratulated Biden on his victory. It took him 43 days after Election Day to do so, but he did. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham should feel somewhat safe now to come out from beneath President Trump’s coat, acknowledge the results and figure out what new direction he will take to retain his post and perhaps even try to lead a healing process. After all, when it comes to reaching across the aisle, compromising and finding common ground, Graham had a good coach in Sen. John McCain.
Again, it is done. No need for January shenanigans in Congress.
It would be helpful if President Trump would speak to the American public and accept defeat. Graciously. No urging of armed protests, no urging of Congress to alter the course of events. Instead, he should urge Americans to accept the results, wish President-elect Biden the best and work quickly to ensure a smooth transition. That, as much or more than anything, would help the president’s legacy at this point.
It is time to put an end to the constant stirring of division. If Trump wants to mount a campaign to reclaim the White House in four years, that is fine. That is his prerogative. But it is time for him to step aside and let our democracy once again steer our republic and set aside the efforts to otherwise derail it.
We find ourselves recalling one caller’s message left on our office phone several years ago when she apparently was upset with some columnists’ commentaries and editorial cartoonists’ artwork about President Trump: “Americans can’t be Americans. Put it down and let it go. Nothing’s gonna change; he’s our president till 2020. You might as well get on with your lives.”
Of course, we thought being an American meant we can agree to disagree and we can support different candidates. But we have to wonder if she and others who are in such a state of denial will now accept that Biden won, that he will be our president till 2024 and get on with their lives.