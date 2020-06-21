Heritage.
The word has an honorable ring to it, doesn’t it? After all, don’t we often refer to our “proud heritage” when speaking of our family lineage? So, wasn’t the Heritage Act of 2000 a proud moment in South Carolina’s history?
It certainly was a moment in the state’s history, a moment viewed as a decent compromise for many, a coup for others. But let’s venture back a few decades for some perspective.
The year is 1961. In what was billed as a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the start of the Civil War, the Confederate battle flag was hoisted above the Statehouse dome. Generally, an event such as a 100th commemoration might enjoy as much as a year’s duration. Only, the flag flew beneath the Palmetto State’s flag and the U.S. flag for nearly 40 years.
So wait a minute. The state capitol was engaged in a decadeslong celebration of the start of the Civil War? Odd? No, not really. What seemed innocent enough in denoting a pivotal event in the state’s history really was a move as sly as any pulled off by Gen. Francis “Swamp Fox” Marion. The 100th anniversary was the excuse needed to thumb the state’s nose at the civil rights movement and gird itself in a continuing battle with the federal government over state’s rights.
But in 2000, after much debate as cries for the battle flag’s removal from the Statehouse dome became too deafening to ignore, a compromise of sorts was struck. It was like a poker game.
“Tell ya what. we’ll bring the flag down, but it’s gotta be given a place of honor on the Statehouse grounds.”
“Well, how about you toss in an African American monument to balance things out.”
“OK. And let’s have some legislation to make sure nobody can remove or mess with all these monuments. Whaddya say?”
“Deal.”
And so it went. The state’s Heritage Act brought the battle flag down from the dome, as was appropriate since it seemed odd that South Carolina appeared to be part of the United States and had its sovereignty as a state in the union while appearing to yet be tied to the Confederate States of America.
But while many a casual observer visiting Columbia might have to squint hard to see the battle flag when it flew over the dome, there was no missing it when it hit the Statehouse grounds.
It’s been 20 years since the act was passed. Laws can be passed and laws can be reviewed and changed, which became vividly evident when then-Gov. Nikki Haley stood up to the “Heritage not Hate” group and called for the removal of the battle flag from where it had been placed in 2000. It was a heartfelt, sympathetic and certainly symbolic gesture in the wake of the killing of the Emanuel Nine in Charleston.
The time has come to again take a stand and revisit the Heritage Act. Our General Assembly can be maddeningly slow at times — many times — and as columnist Andy Brack points out today, it’s time to stop kicking this can down the road because the road to progress among our state’s residents is blocked by monuments and flags that represent an era of oppression and suppression in our state, flags and monuments that are hailed as sacred to white supremacist groups, such as the Klan.
If it’s really all about heritage and not hate, why allow the KKK and others to usurp the symbol as they have? If it’s truly about heritage and history, what then is wrong with placing statues and flags and other memorabilia in a museum where their history can clearly be shared?
Are we not misguided when we care more about monuments and symbols of the past than we care about ensuring fellow human beings truly have equality now and in the future?
State Reps. Craig Gagnon, Anne Parks, John McCravy and Stewart Jones, how about paving the way this week? State Sens. Floyd Nicholson, Mike Gambrell and Shane Massey, how about joining hands and joining this effort?
Doing so, you could be symbols and agents for meaningful change.