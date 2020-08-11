If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it has taught us that getting a bite to eat isn’t what it used to be.
Grab ’n’ go, curbside pickup has paved the way of the future, and owners of long-established restaurants that catered almost exclusively to dine-in customers found themselves having to improvise if they wanted to remain in business. They have done so by getting on board with curbside pickup and outdoor dining arrangements.
So it should be no surprise that talk of food trucks has been plated up for Greenwood city and county councils to discuss in an effort to land on a plan that feeds their needs to regulate and collect fees while feeding the needs of the mobile businesses and their hungry customers.
Food trucks are hardly a new idea, but they’re a relatively unknown around the county, unless you were lured by the smell of hot dogs and chili on the way in or out of Lowe’s on the bypass. Or you find yourself taking to social media asking friends where the heck that mobile donut and pretzel truck is on any given day.
Elsewhere, food trucks are kind of a norm. They’re part of the landscape of just about any outdoor festival, they’re at breweries dotting this and neighboring states. And, frankly, they’re a great alternative.
Fat Daddy’s and others are eyeing this option, not as a reason to shut down their brick-and-mortar locations, but rather as an option to get their food to hungry customers in other areas.
So, city and county leadership, please do sit down and break bread together over this topic. But don’t get too greedy when it comes to your share of the gravy. Remember, we want these and other businesses to thrive, not be taxed and fee-d (see what we did there, don’t you?) to death.