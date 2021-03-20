With the hope that stories and opinion pieces we have shared this week have been well received and even perceived as beneficial, we bid adieu to another Sunshine Week.
Our stories and opinions have been written to bring the reading public useful information and a greater understanding of their rights.
Something we have learned through the years remains an issue even today. There is a great deal of misunderstanding about the public’s right to know and the purpose behind our own state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Some public officials and agencies are well versed in the law while others have scant familiarity with it, even though ignorance of the law, as they say, is no excuse. And frankly, we also realize that in some cases it is not deliberate ignorance of the Freedom of Information Act; rather, it’s uncharted territory for some. Simply put, they have never even been asked by the public for information.
In one case in the Lakelands, for example, when we asked how a public agency responds to the public’s request for information there was some confusion. While the agency was accustomed to the occasional request for information from a lawyer or a news outlet, having John Q. Citizen request information was completely foreign. That’s not to say the agency would deny a request; it merely hadn’t encountered one.
That leads to another obvious misunderstanding about FOIA and the public’s right to know. Still, it seems, too many residents/taxpayers/voters do not realize the Freedom of Information Act was cobbled together for them. While the law does lack some teeth to make enforcement an easier and less costly endeavor, it was created for the public.
While it is true that news outlets, particularly newspapers that are serving their communities as watchdogs, have likely amassed frequent flyer miles when it comes to using the Freedom of Information Act, they are not in some members-only club for whom FOIA was created.
Sure, we and other news agencies use the FOIA to launch investigations often based on news tips from the public, and we use it in conducting broader and more sweeping investigations, such as the ongoing series “Uncovered” spearheaded by the Post and Courier of Charleston, but we do so in serving the reading public.
That, however, does not preclude the public’s right to seek out information that is rightfully its to access. Bear that in mind, please.
We suggest you copy these web addresses — scstatehouse.gov/code/t30c004.php and scpress.org/foia-citizens-guide — and even bookmark them. In particular, we commend to you the state press association’s guide to the law. It helps you wade through all that lawyer-speak and puts the law into straightforward language. Still need help? Visit scpress.org and someone will be able to help you out.