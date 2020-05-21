It might seem more like an edition of our weekly thumbs up, thumbs down, but let’s take time here to focus on some positives coming out during this pandemic we are dealing with.
One positive is that more testing is taking place. That should help us get a better handle on the coronavirus.
Another positive: Self Regional Healthcare is beginning to return to normal as furloughs are shortened and surgical procedures that had been suspended are returning.
Businesses are reopening — with guidelines and restrictions in place — and people are again able to get out of their own kitchens again if they so desire. For some, who are culinary-challenged, that’s a positive thing too.
And on Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced some more restrictions are being lifted, which will open zoos, museums, waterparks and the like, just at a time when people are longing to head to those facilities. Right now, that certainly seems like another positive.
Of course, just how positive all these positives are remains to be seen. Certainly there is cause for caution, maybe even a bit of trepidation about venturing out of the house and gathering again where larger groups typically do gather.
Such decisions, made by those in leadership and by individuals, do not come easily. And we trust they are not made lightly. We know not what tomorrow, next week or the warmer days of summer will bring.
As we go about our lives, as we return to patronize shops and restaurants we have missed, as we head back to offices, we must do so with the knowledge that the cycle could start back up. And we must then be prepared to yet again make sacrifices. Because, as we have no doubt repeated multiple times during the coronavirus outbreak, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.