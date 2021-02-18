While we do not always align with Gov. Henry McMaster on some state matters, we have known him to be an ardent supporter of government transparency, not only as governor, but also when he served as the state’s attorney general.
As attorney general, McMaster supported the state’s Freedom of Information Act. In fact, while serving in that capacity McMaster wrote the forward to the public official’s guide to the state’s FOIA.
More recently, as governor, McMaster signed into law several changes that strengthened the FOIA and made it more public friendly and accommodating.
And so perhaps it should be no surprise that the governor reacted so swiftly to comprehensive reporting done by the public service team of the Post and Courier. Their reporting was shared with ten partner newspapers and was published in Tuesday’s Index-Journal.
McMaster and several lawmakers are calling for greater scrutiny of special purpose districts, such as gas authorities, which the Post and Courier found to have been freewheeling spenders. And they want to further tighten up the ethics loopholes that have provided plenty of cover for the wanton misspending on gifts, meals, wine and other perks.
McMaster said he wants to make special purpose district board members report gifts and freebies to the state Ethics Commission, which is what other public officials must do.
Other Republicans who quickly joined McMaster in wanting to step up accountability and close ethics loopholes were Sens. Shane Massey of Edgefield, Wes Climer of Rock Hill and Ross Turner of Greenville.
Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, of Orangeburg, also favors giving more scrutiny to the state’s gas authorities, adding the Public Service Commission should provide the oversight.
“Given what y’all have reported, there certainly needs to be transparency and reporting requirements and some oversight of how money at these entities is being spent,” Hutto told the Post and Courier.
Amen to that.
Here again, because of real investigative journalism, light has been shed where operatives enjoyed a cloak of darkness. That can only be good for the public, the taxpayers, the ratepayers.
In this day and time when people label all news outlets as purveyors of fake news, it would be nice to think they would instead thank journalists for watching out for the people and not call them enemy of the people.