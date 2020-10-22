Not surprisingly, South Carolina has hit a record, and this time it’s not a bad one.
The state Elections Commission reported last week that a record number of Palmetto State residents are casting votes by absentee, by mail and in person. If the trend continues, they said, more than 1 million ballots will have been cast before Nov. 3.
Presidential election years have, traditionally, been more robust than off years, and 2020 is proving to be no different. There seems to be a great interest in this year’s election among South Carolinians, and we suspect the interest far exceeds the presidential race. Contentious and expensive advertising, some even trickling into newspapers, which have largely been abandoned by candidates on the national scene who instead rely on free coverage of their campaigns, seems to be on a non-stop merry-go-round.
What some might have seen as an attempt to sidetrack absentee voting has been explained. A few voters, in Greenwood County at least, received their absentee ballots with return envelopes already sealed. That has been explained as something less than a nefarious plot in that heat during the printing process might have caused some to seal. Maybe next time return envelopes should be the more expensive ones that require the sender to peel off a strip of paper to expose the seal.
Here in Greenwood County, Connie Moody is reporting the process is going smoothly. Moody, who is the county’s Voter Registration and Elections office director, said voters whose return envelopes were received sealed need only slit them open, put their ballot inside, tape the envelope and initial the envelope to indicate they, in fact, had to break the seal initially.
But if you are not one of those who has already cast an absentee ballot but plan to do so, you best get busy, especially if you haven’t even applied for a mail-in ballot, because you have until Saturday to apply. And you don’t want to wait till the last minute to drop it in the mail as they are due by 7 p.m. Nov. 3, when polls also close. Moody recommends mailing ballots at least a week ahead of Election Day to make the deadline.
Of course, there’s still the option to vote by absentee in the elections office — a viable option if you’re still thinking your ballot might arrive late, like the Christmas card you sent to Aunt Jane last December and that she received right before the pandemic hit.
All in all, it is encouraging to see such interest and participation in this year’s election. But please don’t be one of those who opt to disenfranchise yourself by not voting. Sure, it’s easy to get soured on elections, with all the negative campaign materials we all see and hear, and become cynical. Even if you find yourself thinking you’re left with the choice between two evils, make a choice.
Voting is a duty, an obligation and a privilege we have.