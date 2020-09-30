Today would have officially been Linda Edwards’ last day of service as a member of Greenwood City Council. It would also be her 70th birthday.
Edwards served the residents and taxpayers of Greenwood for nearly a quarter of a century, despite several health setbacks that might have sidelined anyone else. But not Edwards. She was driven to service to her constituents and fellow residents, even in the midst of fierce battles she fought with breast cancer, a stroke and lung cancer, which ultimately claimed her life.
A life well lived, service to others gladly and overwhelmingly given by a woman described as passionate, dedicated and energetic. No doubt health issues took a toll on Edwards’ energy, but she persevered to give her all as a member of council until it was time to relinquish the post.
We have to admire Linda Edwards for her service and dedication. We admire her determination and drive in the face of issues that would likely cause someone almost anyone else to call it quits on council years ago.
And we can only hope that whoever in Edwards’ role steps forward and offers his or her service going forward will make every effort to mimic her level of dedication and passion. While there is nothing wrong with having aspirations for higher office, we also hope that whoever takes Edwards’ seat on council does so with a true intent to serve and not use the position as a stepping stone.
As former mayor and state Sen. Floyd Nicholson said of Edwards, “We have lost a true servant — a public servant, not a politician.” That is the type of person needed to fill the void she has left.