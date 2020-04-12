We typically freshen up and republish the editorial for this and other significant holidays because, frankly, the message itself remains relevant and fresh for the occasion.
That’s not entirely the case today, Easter Sunday 2020, is it?
We hope most churches are conducting special Easter services via a livestream or prerecorded message shared with their congregations. Yes, a few are gathering, some in unique ways, such as stay-in-the-car services conducted in parking lots. But most are taking to heart the need for physical distancing these days to protect members from the coronavirus.
Perhaps some participating in virtual church services will still break out the seersucker suits and beautiful dresses in muted pinks, blues and other pastel colors. Adults and children alike might very well put on their Sunday best for this holy day, despite being relegated to the kitchen table or den to view church on a computer screen or smart TV.
A sad Easter? Yes, in some ways it is because of the need to remain safely at home. Certainly it is a different Easter. But maybe, just maybe, it is one we can and should take advantage of, for Easter Sunday is the culmination of Holy Week and is a day that reinforces a belief, a message of eternal hope and a life free from the bonds of this earth, even free from the coronavirus.
Rather than bemoaning the fact that as believers we cannot gather in traditional ways today, cannot gather in large family groups around an Easter meal we should pause and consider how, for many, the pandemic has strengthened us.
How so?
We have had to adjust to a new normal, at least for the time being, and part of that new normal might well include a renewal of family life. Work and school taking place together under one roof can likely have its moments that test our patience, but they can also serve to bring families together in ways they had not thought, having gone through so many days, weeks, months and even years taking certain elements of family life for granted.
Many believers have no doubt delved deeper into their faith, spent more time in prayer than usual. Some who have been part of what is often referred to as the EC crowd because they come to church twice a year — Easter and Christmas — might now resolve to attend more regularly.
And while Easter is one of the most important days among the Christian faithful, we recognize that non-Christians also see this as a season of renewal, even of hope.
If nothing else, we can and should hope that the season at hand, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, will bring about a renewal of kindness, love, generosity, compassion among people of all faiths.