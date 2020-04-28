What’s the buzz?
Well, one buzz heard on Monday morning was more like a roar. It was the sound of fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard doing a flyover to honor Self Regional Healthcare’s workers and first responders.
With beautiful crisp blue skies, the jets soared as low as they could to the applause of onlookers who dotted — most safely, practicing physical distancing — Self’s parking areas and green spaces.
The buzz heard now, however, might well be the sound of business returning to some semblance of normalcy. Gov. Henry McMaster has extended his state of emergency declaration, which gives him the power to issue executive orders he deems appropriate in the midst of the pandemic.
In short, as the governor has begun relaxing some of his executive orders, allowing some previously declared nonessential businesses to begin reopening, he is maintaining a level of control to help ease South Carolina back in gear to reengage and reignite the economy.
As he, we and others have repeatedly said, however, this is not a time to relax the cautionary steps we have been or should be following. There is no magic date involved here. Rather, best guesses are based on data as to when the state has peaked or will peak, thus beginning its downhill trek in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. If you’re looking for a “best if used by” date on the pandemic, you’re mistaken. Whether it’s the end of May or first of June when most restrictions are lifted, the reality is physical distancing will remain the norm, both for indoor activities such as shopping and outdoor activities, such as festivals and sporting events. Expect to see face masks worn for quite a while, something that is rather customary in some countries — pandemic or no pandemic.
At the risk of sounding like a recording loop, continue frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizers and disinfectants — on surfaces, such as countertops, not internally — and go beyond polite when it comes to invading other people’s personal spaces.
We’ll get there, bit by bit, but let’s not take a mob approach and rush the doors to normalcy as though normalcy is a department store about to open for Black Friday shoppers.