Do not diminish or attempt to hijack the overarching message of the Black Lives Matter movement with the cry of “All Lives Matter.” In doing so, you are completely missing the point and could use a bit of eyewash.
You do not hear people utter the words or see signs that read “Only Black Lives Matter” or “White Lives Don’t Matter.” The Black Lives Matter message is not about devaluing any race of people; rather, it is an effort to shed light on how one race in particular has been devalued, largely treated vastly differently in our society by law enforcement and within the criminal justice system. To deny this is to essentially deny that black people have endured decade upon decade of discrimination by white-skinned perpetrators, and condoned and even promoted by a white-skinned society.
Perhaps a parable we have seen shared of late will help people better understand why the Black Lives Matter message is important and that it in no way is intended to denigrate peoples of other races and ethnicity.
The parable of the lost sheep comes from the 15th chapter of Luke. Here is the English Standard Version:
Now the tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to hear him. And the Pharisees and the scribes grumbled, saying, “This man receives sinners and eats with them.”
So he told them this parable: “What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he has lost one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the open country, and go after the one that is lost, until he finds it? And when he has found it, he lays it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he comes home, he calls together his friends and his neighbors, saying to them, ‘Rejoice with me, for I have found my sheep that was lost.’ Just so, I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance.
If you are among those beating the “All Lives Matter” drum, you are one of those 99 sheep.