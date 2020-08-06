OK, enough. Time out.
The South Carolina High School League has been playing games with players and fans alike to the point that the game simply is no longer fun. In fact, it’s really not been fun at all.
Admittedly, these COVID-19 days have been extremely difficult to navigate and we don’t mind admitting to being glad we are not at the decision-making table when it comes to hammering out a school schedule, much less a football schedule. To its credit, the league has been diligent in trying to find a solution that will safely allow football to proceed. Safely.
But this has gone on too long and, frankly, at too much risk. It’s time to punt the 2020 football season into next year. Take a cue from the MLB and its season of angst already. Take a cue from neighboring states where school has already opened, only to find kids testing positive for the coronavirus, resulting in quarantining of whole classrooms of students.
Last we checked, football is a contact sport. There’s a whole lot of in-your-face gamesmanship out on the field. Oh, and a whole lot of grunting, shouting and mouthing off with each other, the kind of stuff that exposes players to each other’s — we’ll put it delicately — droplets. We are fairly certain there’s been no discussion of playing flag football instead.
Maybe the SCHSL should get a penalty flag for all its false starts for practice and the launch of the season. Yet again on Wednesday, the league bumped practices to Sept. 8 and the season openers to Sept. 25. But really, maybe it’s us, the parents, players and fans, who deserve the penalty flag, the ones the league is trying its best to accommodate.
Why? Well, this here’s the South, and in the South we don’t let nuthin’ — we mean nuthin’! — stand in the way of our favorite pastime. After all, these are rough and tough football players, right? They’re not afraid to get pummeled on the field, so what’s a little virus exposure going to do?
Look, the jury remains out on just how successful putting kids on buses, in hallways, in cafeterias and in classrooms will be. It won’t be all that surprising if all across the great state of South Carolina things come to a near screeching halt not long after the school doors open. And that will certainly mean football will also have to be sidelined.
So why take the chances? Why risk the players’ health during these uncertain times? Frankly, colleges and universities would also be well-advised to punt to next year.
Put the health and well-being of the players at the top of the priority list and let this be the year every school scores a championship. If the virus is widespread among the state’s schools, who really wins? What’s the point after (all)?