Greenwood County Council did the right thing in putting the Local Option Sales Tax issue before county voters this November.
There was some reticence on the part of some council members to put the initiative on the ballot this fall, perhaps somewhat out of concern that voters might not take too well to the idea of another penny tax on top of the capital project sales tax, which still has a few years to go until it sunsets.
City of Greenwood officials have touted the added penny as a means of shoring up revenue to pay for services in a city that cannot easily annex and is home to many tax-exempt properties, such as nonprofits, churches and public schools.
While a majority of the penny tax, if approved, would be applied to roll back county property taxes, the rest would be distributed among the municipalities. And while Greenwood initiated the conversation about the sales tax, other municipalities have since weighed in to express support.
Not surprisingly, right out the gate when we reported Wednesday that County Council had given the initiative the go-ahead people did take to social media. Also not surprisingly, some have things a little mixed up and are equating a local option sales tax with the current capital project sales tax, and that’s unfortunate.
The capital project sales tax voters approved in 2016 pertained to specific bricks-and-mortar projects that were detailed on the ballot. In all, 27 projects were identified throughout the county, from construction of a manufacturing training facility at Piedmont Tech to park construction and improvement, from widening of Highway 246 near industrial sites to renovations to Katherine Hall in Ware Shoals.
In all, the projects came with an estimated price tag of nearly $88 million, which was projected to be collected from the added penny sales tax during an eight-year span. In other words, the county can collect the $88 million within the eight-year timeframe or face a shortfall as the tax must sunset at the end of its eight-year run, no matter how much is collected. The county is keeping tabs on its collection rate and has acknowledged it could possibly fall short, which would at least temporarily shelve some of the projects on the tail end of the list voters OK’d in 2016.
But a local option sales tax is different. It is an added penny to the sales tax rate in the county, but it does not go toward capital projects and it certainly will not be and cannot be applied to any of the projects associated with the tax approved in 2016.
With a local option sales tax, first and foremost, 71% of collections must be applied to roll back property taxes. While it might seem counterintuitive to foist a penny sales tax to roll back property taxes instead of simply reducing property taxes, the formula presents a potential win-win in the eyes of proponents.
All county residents would pay an additional penny when making purchases in the county, but the trade off is that non-residents spending money in the county would also be contributing to the coffers.
Additionally, as reported earlier, the 1% tax — which would take effect in May 2021 — is expected to generate $9.6 million a year. That would be split among the county and its five incorporated areas.
Of that, $6 million would be earmarked for property tax relief, and $3.5 million would be spread around for general fund spending, including $2.2 million annually for the county and $1.2 million for Greenwood city.
According to projections provided by city Finance Director Steffanie Dorn, Ninety Six would get $76,090 more a year for its general fund, while Ware Shoals is in line for $65,809. Hodges would see $8,010 and Troy $3,358.
Those dollars would be spent according to how the cities and municipalities deemed fit. In Greenwood, the idea of bolstering the police department with additional hiring of officers has been floated.
Ultimately, of course, the decision will rest with county taxpayers when they head to the polls in November. But County Council was right to allow the measure to be placed on the ballot.
The job ahead rests with those who support the tax and who must ensure residents — taxpaying voters — are well informed, that they fully understand the difference between a bricks-and-mortar tax that comes off the books at the end of eight years and a tax that stays in place, generating revenue for discretionary spending on services provided.
We hope the details do not get lost on anyone.