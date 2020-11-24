When it comes to threats of violence, particularly gun violence, public schools typically have a zero-tolerance policy. That policy can, admittedly, be somewhat extreme, such as when an elementary school student has in his book bag a tiny solid plastic handgun dispensed by a toy vending machine. But generally speaking, these policies are warranted in light of the school shootings this nation has witnessed.
These policies have led to students being suspended for cause, and while the students have not been named school districts have typically addressed the matter head-on in an effort to be transparent. They know that word will get out quickly when and if a student is caught with a handgun or even a long gun accidentally brought on campus during hunting season.
And so, to mitigate circumstances, to avoid being accused of hiding information important for students, parents and teachers alike to be aware of, school administrations send out press releases and parent notifications to let the public know what occurred and how the matter was handled.
That is as it should be. That level of transparency, however, should extend beyond cases involving students. If a teacher is leveling similar threats, certainly a district should react quickly to investigate and, if warranted, terminate the employee. But it should also take the extra steps of ensuring parents, students and other school staff are aware of the circumstances and how the matter was handled.
Greenwood County School District 50 failed in this case.
A Pinecrest Elementary School teacher told fellow teachers in September of last year that there would be another school shooting. Only, in this case she said she would be the shooter. Apparently her frustration with a student at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year led to her saying this on two occasions, once to clarify that she indeed meant she would be the shooter.
The district was right to investigate the allegations and, apparently, the teacher was terminated. But it was not until the state Board of Education issued a public reprimand that this news came to light. And that’s where the school district failed parents, students and other staff.
Following its internal investigation, District 50 should have made public the allegations, the findings and the punishment meted out. While the district did not necessarily have to identify the teacher, it most certainly should have quelled any rumors and assured the public it was not hiding information by being forthcoming.
Threats such as this are always alarming and should be handled swiftly and forthrightly. There should not be a different set of rules for teachers who threaten to shoot students than there are for students who level threats of carrying out a school shooting.
Transparency in September of 2019 would have gone a long way toward assuring the public that the district’s zero-tolerance policy is applicable across the board.