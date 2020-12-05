One thing COVID-19 has taught us all — and continues to teach us — is that we are in a vastly different world, a world that is making us rethink not only what we do, but how we do it.
Businesses have found that bricks and mortar might not, in fact, be the essential foundation of their operation — from retail to professional. Telecommuting — or working from home — isn’t just for big city folks, as many of us discovered during the pandemic.
Businesses, governments, schools, colleges and universities all have found their budgets stretched to extremes. Certainly our public schools have been victims of reduced state funds and the issue of unequal funding. Equity funding has been a hot topic for more than a quarter of a century, with Abbeville County being in the forefront in a case that led to the state Supreme Court saying the state’s constitutional obligation to provide students a “minimally adequate” education has failed.
In Abbeville County, the school board has wrangled with whether to consolidate its two high schools — Dixie and Abbeville — and build a new facility or expend dollars on renovations.
In Ware Shoals, which straddles Greenwood, Laurens and Abbeville counties — Superintendent Fay Sprouse has juggled an operating budget for years and has fended off tax increases on residents she says can ill afford to pay more.
And in Ninety Six, the school board is faced with a decision on what to do with its old high school campus. The board recently heard a proposal to build a new fieldhouse, complete with locker rooms, a proposal that on the surface might seem reasonable to get some traction, were it not for a comment made by board member Bryan Green.
Green questioned the need for the fieldhouse for two reasons. One, it would displace the wrestling team, which practices in the old high school. But it was his second point that should cause people to sit up and question not only new construction, but also whether it’s time to consider a new direction. Green said Ninety Six, or District 52, needs to prepare to consolidate with District 50.
We are keenly aware that “consolidation” is a four-letter word here and elsewhere in South Carolina’s 46 counties. But maybe it’s time for some serious analysis and rational discussion. If consolidation is inevitable — and again, with the current state of affairs with state and local dollar availability, it’s hard to imagine otherwise — wouldn’t there be some wisdom to having the three districts within Greenwood County explore options before lawmakers or the state Department of Education came breathing down?
Consolidation wouldn’t spell the end to the Ware Shoals or Ninety Six high schools. We’d still want and need facilities to serve a more expansive single district. Nor would there likely be a loss of identity. We imagine Wildcats and Hornets could yet be accommodated. Much of the savings any consolidation plan would bring would be in the form of administrative costs, even while there would yet be a need for assistant superintendents and other support staff.
No one is suggesting this would be an easy undertaking, nor would it be without its detractors straight out of the gate. And while we are not endorsing consolidation, per se, we do think it would be wise for the three districts to work together sooner than later if, as has been suggested, it’s a likely scenario down the road.
It is better to control your own destiny.