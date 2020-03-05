Tuesday’s 14-state primary wasn’t really a Super Tuesday. Don’t be fooled by Democrats who will make that claim.
Granted, it’s not over till it’s over, but at this point, it appears the Democratic National Convention will select one of two old, white men who have made a living as career politicians.
Bernie Sanders served as a representative for 16 years and then was elected to the Senate in 2006. He was reelected to the Senate in 2012 and 2018.
Joe Biden’s long career took him all the way to vice president, having served as the 47th vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. He has represented Delaware in the Senate from 1973 to 2009 and sat out the 2016 election in which he was once considered a possible contender.
But Tuesday is hardly something to celebrate among the party of inclusion, the party most likely to nominate a woman for president — again — or a gay man or woman for president. Or nominate a black or Asian candidate.
Instead, the oversized block of Democratic presidential hopefuls began to thin ahead of the caucuses and primaries, with black and Asian candidates dropping out. After our state’s presidential preference primary, the only openly gay candidate, Pete Buttigieg, bid adieu, as did Amy Klobuchar, one of two remaining women candidates. Both immediately tossed their support to Biden’s bid for the White House.
On Wednesday, following his dismal Super Tuesday showing, billionaire Mike Bloomberg wisely exited the race and also threw his support behind Biden. It’s only a matter of time before Elizabeth Warren, who couldn’t even capture her own home state, also drops out.
And that takes the party down to two old, white-haired men — older than the incumbent president, no less — who are career politicians who have had decades to correct what they say needs correcting in our country.
A Sanders nomination is, to us, most unlikely. The evidence against him as the party’s nominee mounts, especially in view of the also-rans’ endorsements of Biden. They see Biden as their last hope to oust President Trump. And if Biden is to be their candidate, he’d best stay awake, be engaged, be energetic and remember that he’s running for president, not the Senate.
By no means are we endorsing any candidate in either party. We are, however, pointing out what we think is rather obvious: the Democrats have much to do to gain momentum and support if they hope to reclaim 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.