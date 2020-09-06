Vote early, but please don't attempt to vote often. Once should suffice and, despite the occasional human error glitches that land your neighbor's mail in your mailbox and vice versa, chances are darn good that your vote will be counted. Once.
In less than two months, each of us who are of age and registered will be called upon to cast our ballots. It is a right. It is a privilege. It is nothing short of your duty as an American. Think of it as committing democracy in our republic.
This November's general election, however, might well be different. No, not just because of the choices we have to make on the presidential tickets. If the state House and governor concur with the Senate, each and every voter will be able to cast an absentee ballot without the need for the typical outlined reasons, such as being on vacation, having to work and such on Election Day.
Concerns about people's health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are the driving force behind the effort that will potentially make November's election resemble the primary season of early summer when absentee voting parameters were suspended.
While the state Senate stopped short of allowing early voting and drop boxes for depositing of absentee ballots, it gave the OK for voters to cast their votes by absentee and return them by mail or drop them off in person at county voting offices.
You caught that, right? Apparently there is a belief among our state's senators that it will indeed be safe for voters to return their mail through the United States Postal Service. Now, if you find that confusing, given what President Trump has been espousing for some time now, that voting by mail opens the door to widespread voter fraud, join the club. Return mail apparently is trusted more than drop boxes.
Frankly, it's too late to allow for early voting with the election less than two months out. Besides, the House doesn't convene until mid-month to take up this issue. Certainly we hope the House will agree that the Senate's proposal is a good step in the right direction, given the state's roller coaster COVID-19 numbers and deaths, and given the need to get a plan in place sooner than later for voters and elections offices to act and prepare.
If the no-excuse-needed absentee ballot plan passes the House and garners Gov. Henry McMaster's signature, you'll still have the option of voting in person at your precinct polling place. This is not an either-or scenario that will force voters to request and return absentee ballots. You just won't be able to do both. That is, despite what some in higher offices have claimed or suggested, you won't be able to cast an absentee ballot AND vote in person as some sort of attempt to ensure your absentee votes counted. That's not how this works.
One other thing. If you do choose to vote in person, perhaps out of habit or out of mere curiosity to see how packed the polls are in your precinct and how smoothly voting seems to be going, be sure to wear a mask. Just remember, though, that your mask cannot bear messages of support for any of the candidates in any of the races on the ballot.