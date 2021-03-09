Rarely do we use this space to weigh in on world and national matters. As a community daily, our focus is and should be on matters closer to home. Even as some readers have essentially said they, not we, should opine on topics.
A while back in this space we weighed in on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home coverup and Texas Gov. Ted Cruz’s family outing to Cancun, Mexico when his state was being ravaged by power outages and cold. Both, we surmised, were deplorable. We did not, however, equate the two.
Rather, we noted that their actions and behavior reflect the sad state of politics in that it is difficult to find a decent one in the bunch. Not impossible, perhaps, but difficult. All too often it seems that while office-holders are supposed to be working for the people, they are clearly focused on themselves. “Arrogant” and “entitled” are two words that often come to mind.
Cruz wisely turned around, with his long-weekend stocked suitcase, and flew back to Texas amid the criticism he faced. Cuomo, on the other hand, has taken arrogance to a new high and has dug in his heels, refusing to resign not only amid the allegations of a coverup, but also amid the allegations of predatory behavior.
Make no mistake. Cuomo’s misdeeds are far greater and have longer lasting and deeper repercussions. A once seemingly large leader with a calming effect during the pandemic has been unmasked for what he is: a bully, a self-serving politician whose position has given him a misguided sense of entitlement and revealed him as a poster child for sexual harassment. That he contends he’s merely “embarrassed” and refuses to resign speaks volumes of his sense of self-worth.
Both his brother, CNN show host Chris Cuomo, and their mother should advise the man to resign immediately. And if they cannot persuade him to do so, the voters of New York should retain their short-term memories and prevent him from ever serving in office again.