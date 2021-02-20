Is there even a truly decent one in the bunch or are they driven by a sense of self-importance and self-preservation at any cost?
If you are or were a regular watcher of CNN’s late-night talking heads, you likely at times thought Chris Cuomo was a comedy host, not a commentator on the national scene. At times it was humorous, but mostly it bordered on ridiculous as night after night Chris had as his featured guest brother Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York.
They bantered back and forth, kidding about who their momma loved best. More than once, as Chris heaped praise on his brother for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, he would raise the specter of big brother becoming president. Andrew brushed it off in what was no doubt feigned modesty and humility.
Yes, brother Andrew seemed to be the savior of New York. No one in the lower 48 did a better job. Andrew was to COVID-19 what Ferdinand Foch was to the Allied forces in World War I. Only, it seems now that the New York governor might more aptly be likened to Don Quixote. Fierce and determined, even whimsical while impractical when it came to the truth about nursing home COVID numbers and deaths. On his brother’s program, Cuomo seemed unaffected by anything President Trump might say or do. Turns out, if he’s telling the truth, he fudged numbers because he was afraid Trump would use them as arrows in his quiver to fire at the New York Democrat governor.
Not surprising that brother Chris hasn’t seen fit to bring his big brother back on his program to discuss the false nursing home death numbers his brother’s administration floated. He could chastise him the way his brother got on his case for infecting their mom.
Oh, the hypocrisy. Speaking of which ...
Now we — er — cruise from New York to the state of Texas in our exploration to find a decent one in the bunch. There we find Ted “I so desperately wanna be president that I’ll do every bidding requested by my former nemesis who besmirched my wife” Cruz.
While his constituents were freezing in their homes with burst water pipes and no food on the grocery store shelves and three-hour drive-thru lines at the local BKs, Cruz and family opt for a mini-vacation to Cancun, Mexico. Yes, Mexico, which is ranked high on the do-not-travel list because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for former President Trump to reignite his “lyin’ Ted” moniker for his former presidential opponent. Remember, Ted’s been a lapdog ever since Trump got elected.
But given the various storyline changes Cruz has given for why he suddenly whisked his family to Cancun, the name certainly fits.
He was just trying to be a good dad and escort his daughters to Cancun because they wanted to take a trip with friends. He was only going to drop them off. Really? That was one heckuva overnight bag you were pulling, Senator.
It wasn’t planned; it was a last-minute decision. Really? Too bad those texts got leaked. And now you know who your real friends are, don’t you?
Just about as soon as he sat in his plane seat he had second thoughts. Really? Or did that happen when you realized people were taking cellphone pics of you? And why did you not have second thoughts as you packed?
In fact, why did you even need second thoughts? No, this is when you tell your whiny kids that Daddy has some serious work to do to comfort and help the people of the great state of Texas. Or, at the very least, you say it’s another opportunity for a photo op that looks like you’re out there doing and caring. Good stuff for reelection footage, just like during Hurricane Harvey days. Or, if nothing else, you kiss the wife and kids and send them off to Cancun on their own so you can stay behind and give the impression of leadership in time of crisis.
Cooky Cuomo and Lyin’ Ted should get ousted by their respective voters. And if either one even considers a presidential run let’s hope voter memory is long-term.