Greenwood County Council meets this afternoon. Its agenda has a handful of readings on zoning ordinance proposals, a second reading to establish a fee in lieu of taxes for a yet-to-be-named economic development project and such.
And while it’s not on the agenda, it would be encouraging to have someone on council bring up some new business. Well, not exactly new. Let’s just call it new old business.
This past week, in issuing a string of new executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster urged county and municipal governments to issue a mask mandate if they had not already done so.
Now’s your opportunity, Greenwood County Council.
Sure, the governor has the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate, but he’s not doing that. Instead, he’s pushing Home Rule, which gives counties and cities certain autonomy. It’s the Republican thing to do and he’s a Republican governor. We’ll give you that it also allows him to dodge the contentious mask issue, but he’s clearly stated his support for mask-wearing.
At the risk of being accused of beating the proverbial dead horse, and at the risk of being accused of discounting the advice council received from its attorney, we’d like to see council further explore the mask ordinance and the county’s legal footing. Again, Alan Wilson, current state attorney general, issued a statement also upholding Home Rule as grounds for local governments to have the authority to issue such ordinances. Moreover, the governor himself served the state as attorney general and was a U.S. attorney general under President Ronald Reagan.
As stated before, we think if both the city and county operated with matching ordinances, it would preclude a lot of confusion people face when trying to determine whether they are in a county retail or food outlet, or one in the city limits.
A mandate gives that extra umph, if you will, to the need to wear masks in public. County Council has, for the time being, been resolute in “strongly encouraging” people to wear masks. Now, the governor his resolute in strongly encouraging this and other counties and municipalities to exercise their Home Rule authority and issue a mandate.
Should the council opt not to revisit the mask issue, the governor has certainly given it and other local governing bodies the out they apparently want or need by stopping short of a statewide mandate.
With that said, however, we’d be interested to know how far the county has come in putting together a plan of encouraging mask-wearing, beyond the resolution it adopted only a couple of weeks ago. Has it bought masks, as Councilman Theo Lane suggested, and come up with a countywide distribution plan?
There are several area companies in the mask-making business, so the county could support local industry while pushing its agenda to strongly encourage Greenwood County residents to wear masks. Maybe they could even buy customized masks with the Greenwood County logo and a message that reads “Greenwood County Cares.”