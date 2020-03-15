Please, don’t be so self-absorbed that you cannot fathom — or choose not to fathom — the importance of how businesses, organizations, schools, entertainment venues and the like have been responding to the coronavirus.
And please do not politicize the subject. No matter on what side of the political aisle you sit.
Not a one of us is untouched by this health crisis. And yes, crisis is a wholly appropriate word to use. Even President Trump, on Friday, declared it a national emergency.
The national response, albeit a little late in terms of aggressiveness, makes sense. We have a responsibility to each other, not just to ourselves and our selfish needs and wants. Exercising all due caution by limiting the number of ways people can come in contact with each other will help immensely in reducing the spread of the disease. We don’t know who is carrying, who we might affect, who might affect us.
Is it an inconvenience? It’s more than that. Sure, we all wanted to attend that concert we bought tickets for months ago. Sure, many wanted to play sports, watch the NBA and rally around our favorite NCAA teams. Sure, it’s hard to believe the famed Masters will not be played next month in Augusta.
And the economic impact? Far, far-reaching. Hotels, restaurants, suppliers — the list is far too long to enumerate here, but the ripple effect caused by postponements and delays is nearly unfathomable.
This hurts. But what would hurt more is if we as a nation did not clamp down, make the sacrifices and do our level best to reduce the spread of coronavirus and, thus, reduce the number of deaths.
Comparing the number of deaths from other diseases is not the correct response. Learning from those is correct. Responding better and more responsibly is the correct course of action.