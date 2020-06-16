We certainly are not out of the woods yet as the state’s number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb, not drop. Here in Greenwood County we have seen a near-daily steady climb the past few days.
Yes, there has been increased testing going on, which certainly can point to a hike in the numbers, but the number of positive numbers should cause each of us to exercise caution, even as restrictions are lifted across the state. Just because you can now add bowling to the list of activities you can participate in, and just because you don’t have to wait for a certain number of people to exit the store before you can enter, is no reason to let down your guard.
If you’re going to work, out to eat, shopping or engaging in any activity that puts you in close proximity to people you have not regularly been around, such as your family, then please be careful for your own health and the health of others. It seems the larger the space, the more distance between you and others and the better the ventilation improves your odds of not getting the virus. That’s no guarantee, of course, but good information to have.