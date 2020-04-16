We have seen social media posts from people celebrating the receipt of their federal government stimulus checks. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, businesses closed their doors and the economy took a tremendous, Great Depression-era blow.
There is no question that many individuals and families will need the dollars as their incomes have been reduced through layoffs and furloughs. Some are facing the prospect of having no job to return to at all.
Our hearts go out to our friends, family, coworkers and neighbors who are now faced with such difficult times in the midst of the pandemic. These federal dollars will no doubt help them pay mounting bills and put food on the table.
But — and we can be grateful for this — not everyone is in the same predicament. Yes, all of us have in one or more ways been affected by the pandemic, but that does not necessarily mean all are financially affected. Some people have been fortunate that their jobs remain intact, their income secure.
So, here’s a thought that was shared by a Greenwood resident this week. It’s for those who might welcome the stimulus dollars, not out of real need, but as added discretionary spending. Certainly, the money is theirs to do with as they please, but before they buy a new computer or TV, they might assess their needs versus the needs of others within the community.
Is there someone you know, personally, who is struggling because of job loss or, worse, job losses? Sure, they’ll get a check, but maybe if you are in better financial standing than they, you could assist them even more.
Greenwood and the Lakelands have a number of nonprofits that are also hurting at this time. Not only are they nonprofits by legal definition, but they are nonprofits in the sense that they too have taken financial hits as a result of lost donor dollars, or because their resources have been stretched to the limit as they are helping the growing number of people who need their services. Perhaps you could consider donating to their efforts.
The stimulus checks being doled out from Washington, D.C., are indeed meant to stimulate the suffering economy and help put people back on their feet. It’s up to each of us, however, to determine if our wants or needs can be adjusted to serve the community as a whole.