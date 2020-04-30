Most of us at times find ourselves at odds with Congress, either as a whole or individually. That’s the nature of politics; that’s why we support some in office, try to vote others out.
Some things, however, are apolitical. Or should be. They are not left or right issues. Oh sure, they can be turned into political footballs. Certainly we have seen that occur with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coronavirus is a public health issue that should not be politicized. Now, that doesn’t mean we all should shy away from sharing our views on what our elected officials have to say during this crisis, but for the most part our leadership — that’s in the White House and Congress — should avoid making COVID-19 a red or blue issue.
And so it goes that we were heartened when we saw the huge bipartisan support for media emanating from the halls of Congress. Members of the House of Representatives recognize the fact that it’s not just mom and pop businesses that are suffering under dire financial strains. They fully realize that media outlets, such as this 101-year-old newspaper, are essential sources of information, not only during the pandemic but most especially now. And they know that we, like any retailer, depend on customers to keep our doors open, supply our product, which in this case is news.
Here is the April 20 letter from the House to President Trump:
“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting local communities across our nation in unprecedented ways. All Americans are attempting to understand the full measure of this crisis, even as it continues to evolve on a daily basis. As in many of our nation’s most challenging times, the public turns to free and local media for life-saving information and breaking news, because local radio, television and newspapers are still the most trusted sources in times of emergency and disaster. We urge you work with us in ensuring that local media can continue to inform communities, even as these outlets face unprecedented economic distress.
“Local news and information on radio, television and newsprint is more in demand than ever, yet local media outlets are experiencing catastrophic losses in the advertising revenue that allows them to continue investing in providing that news to the public. This national emergency has caused a near halt to local business activity and in turn, the regular and vital advertising they purchase from local media. Without advertising revenue, local media outlets cannot survive.
“We believe that Executive Branch agencies have a powerful opportunity to support local media and promote public awareness by directing that federal spending on advertising be prioritized for local media outlets. Specifically, we encourage federal agencies to put into action today already funded campaigns to achieve certain public objectives as well as potential promotions of the economic stimulus programs provided for by the CARES Act and other recent legislation. We urge you to:
“1) Direct your Cabinet secretaries to review any resources intended to be used for advertising campaigns and have them expedite such activities with local media outlets;
“2) Direct federal agency advertising dollars for existing and new federal programs where community outreach is needed for spending with local media, including those serving minority and rural communities; and
“3) Incentivize a portion of stimulus funds provided to businesses for their recovery efforts for advertising on local media.
“To get America moving again and strengthen our communities in the midst of this evolving crisis, we must be creative and use all available tools. Advertising plays an incredible role in local economies, and its importance to the sustainability of local broadcast stations and newspapers cannot be overstated. We thank you for your efforts so that Americans may continue to rely on the sources of local information they trust the most.”
Notice they are not advocating for a wholesale handout or bailout of media. Instead, they offer a rational and reasoned method of helping ensure our revenue stream is not flat-lined.
Thank you, Jeff Duncan, and others who signed this letter. And thank you, Sens. Linsey Graham and Tim Scott, for signing a similar letter from members of the Senate.
Coronavirus coverage is bipartisan and most media outlets are giving it away as a public service. We’d be remiss if we did not again remind readers of the fact that our free stories are not free for us to produce. We yet must pay our professional journalists. We humbly seek your support by way of a donation at givebutter.com/ijcovid19fund. Doing so will help ensure we can continue to provide you with news and information you need.