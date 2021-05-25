”There’s something happening here
”But what it is ain’t exactly clear ...”
Those Buffalo Springfield lyrics from 1967 ring true in Ware Shoals in 2021.
Last week, the school board met and voted on the contract of Ware Shoals High Principal Paul Anderson — before its fifth member could be sworn in and participate — with a 2-2 vote essentially resulting in Anderson’s dismissal with the end of the school year.
Anderson is a working retiree. As such, his annual renewal comes in the form of a letter of agreement.
During the board meeting, various contracts were taken up for consideration. Superintendent Fay Sprouse told the Index-Journal six letters of agreement were brought up and when it came to Anderson’s contract, Shanon Calvert, the board chair, sought a motion.
Board member Genie McDill moved that Anderson be issued a letter of agreement for the next school year. It was seconded by Debbie Lake. But Calvert called for discussion and then said he had some concerns that had developed the past five years since he’s been on the board.
When the motion was put to a vote, it ended in a 2-2 tie. McDill and Lake voted to extend the contract, while Calvert and Andy Wood voted against. As a result, the motion to re-up Anderson’s contract failed, meaning he would not be offered a letter of agreement.
Calvert had some concerns? What concerns? He did not elaborate. Why wait five years? Who knows. Why did Wood vote against renewal? Who knows. Why did the board not wait until a full board was in place? In the prior week’s election, Herbie Harris’s and Lake’s seats were filled by Jewell McCullough and Cody Quinn. Lake did not seek reelection and Harris had relocated. Surely this matter could have waited until the five-person board was in place.
But the lack of any explanation from Calvert, who ignored repeated attempts by this newspaper to contact him, coupled with a 2-2 vote that likely was fully expected, raises other concerns. It certainly raised concerns within the community, which has strongly rallied behind Anderson in an effort to have the board’s vote reversed and the principal reinstated.
The board works at the pleasure of the voters who put them in place. The board is accountable to the voting public. Calvert owes Ware Shoals District 51 voters more than a hint at concerns he’s developed during the course of five years.