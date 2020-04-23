Maybe no more smartboards this year, but Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman made a smart decision in announcing Wednesday that public school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Of course it was a difficult decision, but it was the most rational one in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is far easier to implement and adhere to physical distancing in retail outlets and various other more public places, but school buses, classrooms and hallways are not conducive to such practices as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.
While school buildings will remain closed, learning will continue to the end of the year. Distance learning, which has its disadvantages and limitations, especially in areas where internet access is poor or not readily available, will continue. Those are obstacles facing the state. Internet access inequality was a topic a number of lawmakers said in January, before the legislative session began, was a priority to fix. That has been made even more apparent because of the need to switch to distance learning. It needs to be revisited.
In the interim, teachers, parents, administrators and students must continue navigating these new waters through the end of the year, and it was the most logical decision made in the best interest of maintaining the health of students, teachers and their collective families.
This will prove to be a learning experience for the education realm because the pandemic is not yet over and there are no guarantees that all will return to normal when schools are supposed to reopen in August.
As we said, this decision could not have been easy and there will be many who are adversely affected and will be frustrated. No one decision would have been a one-size-fits-all decision. There will be sacrifices to make by many involved, but it is apparent that state leaders have the best interests of residents in mind today and moving forward.