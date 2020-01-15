It might not be fun, it might not be what so many in South Carolina wanted. But this much is true: There is no shame in making it all the way to the national championship game — win or lose.
The Clemson Tigers have had a phenomenal year. They knew coming as the No. 3 team and going up against LSU as the No. 1 team they were facing their biggest challenge of the season. And they know something about comebacks. They know something about the taste of victory. They know something about being able to bring home that coveted national champion trophy.
But this wasn’t Clemson’s year. It wasn’t quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s best performance and even he would admit he was bested by LSU’s Joel Burrow.
Again, however, they can return from the Mercedes Benz Dome proud of themselves and their season. After all, they’ve amassed more championship trophies than LSU in recent memory. Monday night was LSU’s first championship since 2007.
We have long held the opinion that any South Carolina team that heads to the national championship deserves the full support of all Palmetto State college football fans. At least the trophy would be here. Sure, that’s not exactly the reality. Fans are fans, and some are more fanatical than others and would never, could never support Clemson or Carolina in their bid for a win.
So we salute the Clemson Tigers on a solid year, and of course we particularly salute Greenwood’s own Gage Cervenka, an Emerald High alum and standout player, on a great college career as a Tiger.