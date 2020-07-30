Oh, please.
Just about as soon as the City of Greenwood organizers of the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, they were hit with name-calling.
Yes, the City of Greenwood decision-makers are a bunch of liberals for canceling the largest three-day event that’s taken place for 19 years in Uptown. According to some, at least.
When it became apparent the COVID-19 pandemic would likely derail the 20th annual festival in July, planners were given a bit of a reprieve when the Kansas City Barbeque Society provided an alternate September date that became available because another municipality had opted to cancel early on.
And so, equipped with a later date when all of us hoped the pandemic would have dissipated enough to safely have large gatherings of people milling about Uptown enjoying barbecue, chicken, brisket and hash, meandering in and out of music venues enjoying fantastic blues music, the planners opted for what was at the time a best option.
Then, here we are, months away from their decision to take the alternative date and just about a month and a half away from the newly designated date, and the event planners found themselves mulling whether a September date was even feasible.
Given the state’s latest figures regarding positive COVID-19 cases and deaths, and given that the Festival of Discovery barbecue competition teams, vendors and Blues Cruise musicians need to be afforded some advance notice, they opted to pull the plug and make plans for the popular festivals’ return in July 2021.
A difficult but wise decision.
Well ahead of the city’s decision to boot the 2020 Festival of Discovery, neighboring Greenville gave the boot to its annual Fall for Greenville, an annual October festival that also involves large crowds gathering downtown for beer, food and music. It’s hard to imagine a similar September event here would be any safer than an October event only an hour north.
But how are those behind Greenwood’s decision liberal? Oh, we know. They’re liberal because people who say so also think they, not the scientists and epidemiologists, know much more about how to approach this pandemic that has sent 2020 into a tailspin. Full steam ahead and pandemic fears be damned, right?
Yeah, that makes perfect sense. Really, why wouldn’t the city organizers want to drop a bomb on the festival, an event that draws thousands of people into the city where they will occupy hotel rooms, buy food and drink, and even spend money with some of our retailers?
Next thing you know, the city’s decision-makers who canned the festival this year will be accused of being part of some large conspiracy to elect Joe Biden as president.
Or maybe they will be accused of not only being liberals, but also — gasp! — socialists!
Rest assured the city, the competition teams, the vendors, Gary Erwin and the musicians he has organized the past 19 years this event’s been running would much rather have the festival this year.
Want to call them socialists perhaps? Fine, but not the definition you might be thinking. No, we’d say they are being socialists in the sense they are being socially conscientious. They understand that, as painful as it is to let go of 20 in 2020, it’s far better to err on the side of caution out of concern for the health and well-being of everyone who would be flocking to Uptown. They know there’s too much risk in putting thousands of people in Uptown for a three-day social event. And they certainly don’t want a wrong decision to wind up labeling Greenwood as a hot spot for COVID-19.
One more thing. You best believe that if well before July 8-10, 2021 we have returned to normal and large gatherings are once gain safe, the 21st annual Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise will be an even grander occasion than imagined.