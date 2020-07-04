We hope you are having or plan to have a safe Fourth of July weekend. For some it’s an extended weekend that began Friday or, perhaps, extends into Monday.
By “safe” we mean more than the usual — but certainly good — message warning about the dangers of turning the weekend into too much of a celebration with regard to alcohol. Not only is overconsumption a danger behind the wheel, but it can certainly be a dangerous ingredient when mixed with boating, beach, lake or pool activities. So by all means, take it easy in that regard.
But there’s another safety issue relative to this Fourth of July weekend. You know what it is, right? You’ve been living with it for a solid three months already, so you have to know that reference here is being made to the novel coronavirus.
Don’t turn an Independence Day into a Dependence Day. How’s that? Well, if you’ve opted to ignore all the CDC recommendations about large gatherings, mask-wearing and physical distancing, you might be putting others or yourself at risk. And while there certainly can be varying degrees of sickness brought on by the virus, imagine if you or someone you care about landed in the hospital, dependent on a ventilator and hospital staff to remain alive.
Oh, and don’t forget to exercise extreme caution and use all the safety measures in the event you’re having a blast tonight with fireworks.
Seriously, we want you to have a safe and happy Fourth.