Wrong.
Indefensible.
Repugnant.
Reprehensible.
Appalling.
Contemptible.
Despicable.
Abhorrent.
Shameful.
Ignoble.
Seditious.
There are plenty more adjectives we could roll out in response to Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C. And we cannot fathom that anyone could or would defend the actions of those who stormed the Capitol because they did not agree with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Those who would defend the actions supposedly do so in the name of America. Really? This is how Americans should behave? This is how Americans should respect our democratic process of electing people to any office, most especially the highest office of president?
But are the events that unfolded for all the world to see on Wednesday a great surprise? While he finally — finally! — urged the protesters (a questionable description at best) to go home, was this not already well orchestrated in word if not deed by the commander in chief himself? President Trump has not let up the drumbeat and he has succeeded in working up into a perfect frenzy the very people who stormed the Capitol. “Stand down and stand by” is a familiar refrain.
Oh! But the election was stolen from the president, some will say. It was justified. Ah yes, it was justified depending on which camp you are in, right? Those who can somehow justify Wednesday’s insurrection no doubt would have had a very different reaction had supporters of Al Gore done the same thing when George W. Bush was declared president by the Electoral College. There would have been calls to “lock ‘em up.” Some would have even supported the shooting of protesters. And all, oddly enough, also in the name of America.
Wednesday will not go down as a proud day in America’s history. Nor should it.