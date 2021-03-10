You don’t have to be at a bar with friends to enjoy doing shots.
In fact, you don’t even have to be with friends. But we hope you and your friends will do shots. Or have already done a couple. And then, maybe soon, if you’re so inclined, you and your friends can gather at a favorite watering hole and do celebratory shots. Heck, even if it’s shots of water. Or tea. Or cola. This isn’t about promoting alcohol consumption; it’s about promoting better health, less sickness, fewer deaths.
Obviously we are encouraging readership to get their appointments lined up. Phase 1b has opened the doors to a large segment of the population to begin the vaccination process.
Many of you are one down, one to go. And, of course, those in the first phase have already had a double shot.
The more who get vaccinated, the better. And the better chances we’ll have for live theater, concerts and festivals. The better chance we’ll have for bypassing reservations for church and filling the pews again.
It’s relatively painless and few people are experiencing side effects. Thus far, the worse we’ve heard from some folks is that the second shot can be the least pleasant, but mildly so. They’re usually good to go the next day.
So yeah, please do. Maybe have a double shot of your COVID vaccine with a lil Swingin’ Medallions tune playing in your head. Whatever works for you.
We just hope that most of our readers will agree, a shot in the arm returns us to normalcy.