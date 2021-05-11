House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., took a small break from his effort to oust fellow Republican Liz Cheney last Tuesday by once again criticizing Major League Baseball for yanking the All-Star game out of Atlanta, a move MLB made in protest of Georgia’s new voting laws.
“These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” he said.
Where was McCarthy when former President Trump called on his supporters to boycott Coke, Delta and other Georgia-based companies when Georgia would not do Trump’s bidding and overturn that state’s presidential election results?
He was probably busying himself preparing the Cheney ouster because Cheney wasn’t in lock-step with her colleagues. She dared to blame the former president for having a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and, worse, she dared support a second impeachment.
It’s easy to see how the political waters flow.
Cheney doesn’t toe the line, so she must go. Georgia didn’t overturn the election results, so boycotts were then good. MLB doesn’t support Georgia’s new election law, so boycotts are then bad.
Really, it’s not unlike what Kathleen Parker pointed out in last Thursday’s column. No doubt a few readers who have long pegged Parker as a liberal fell out of their chairs when they read her piece. If they read her piece, we should say.
But her point was well taken. The left, the progressives, simply cannot accept that a Black man from South Carolina can be a conservative Republican. That he is Tim Scott, a Republican U.S. senator, makes it worse.
Boycotts are nearly as old as commerce itself. They have a way of being effective in bringing about change, even if that change is less from the heart and more from the bank account. But they can also backfire.
Attacking within the walls of one’s own party — friendly fire, of sorts, if you will — can also be effective. And can backfire.
What will become of Liz Cheney? Stay tuned. We all will find out soon enough. What will become of the GOP might take a little longer to learn, but those who think ousting Cheney will strengthen the party might well find a crumbling foundation.