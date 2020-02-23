Naming and renaming public buildings for or after someone can be akin to aimlessly walking through a minefield. Generally, the motives are legitimate and above board. But the process, ultimately, is subjective, meaning some will be pleased, others not so much.
Take Tillman Hall on the Clemson University campus for example. On one hand, the name honors Ben Tillman, the governor who oversaw Clemson’s establishment. On the other, however, Tillman maintained deep ties to white supremacy. The good goes hand in hand with the the bad and one’s willingness to accept the name on the building depends on one’s willingness to honor the good over the bad.
When the Federal Bureau of Investigation built a new headquarters in Washington, D.C., several decades ago, it honored longtime director J. Edgar Hoover by naming the building in his honor. Once again, it’s a matter of perspective on whether doing so was good or bad.
On more than one occasion in this space we have expressed our view that it would be far wiser to avoid naming buildings, bridges, roads and the like in honor of someone and instead waiting until someone has died so their public and even private lives can be better assessed in an effort to determine if the honor is warranted. Even then, obviously, it’s potentially a walk in a minefield. For perspective, Google former Lt. Gov. Earle Morris and former state Sens. John Courson and Robert Ford.
All that said, however, we cannot find fault in the renaming of Springfield Elementary School in Greenwood as a way to honor Benjamin E. Mays. Mays, who died in 1984, was a product of Greenwood County and while he did leave the area early in life, it was his life experiences here as a youth that both sent him away and is reason for bestowing the honor upon him.
Mays was a sharecropper’s son who witnessed one of the county’s darkest hours that pitted whites against blacks, the Phoenix election riot of 1898. The experience, seared in his memory, drove his hunger for knowledge and learning, and steered his path in seeking equality for all.
In “Born to Rebel,” Mays’ 1971 autobiography, he wrote: “I remember a crowd of white men who rode up on horseback with rifles on their shoulders. I was with my father when they rode up, and I remember starting to cry. They cursed my father, drew their guns and made him salute, made him take off his hat and bow down to them several times. Then they rode away. I was not yet five years old, but I have never forgotten them. The Phoenix Riot, with its accompanying lynchings, is one of the most hideous records in the history of this country.”
Mays turned his dark experience into light. Education was paramount. Civil rights became his passion. He was an instrumental adviser and mentor to Martin Luther King Jr. He served as an adviser to several presidents and foreign leaders. He went on to serve as president of Morehouse College.
Only if you remain mired in the pre-civil rights era, in which you view one race as lesser human beings, can you argue against changing the name of Springfield Elementary. Yes, it was a beautiful name that conjures up a view of a flowery field on a spring day, but not all days are like that — not anywhere, and certainly not in Greenwood County.
Far better to honor a native son who not only experienced beautiful nature in his youth, but also the horror of his landscape marred by bodies hanging from trees and left on the ground and himself became a beacon of enlightenment and righteousness.
What better way to honor this man who had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge than by naming an elementary school for him, for it was at a ripe young age that he embarked on his lifelong journey of learning — and not just learning, but also effecting positive change in the world.