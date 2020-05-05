You know the carpenter’s adage, right? Measure twice, cut once.
It simply and succinctly points to the need to avoid wasting time and materials, to being efficient, if you will and not rush the job at hand so hastily that it comes out botched.
In the days and weeks ahead as we continue sailing these uncertain pandemic waters, that advice applies. We are reopening restaurants and businesses, parks are reopened and we are taking steps toward a return to some semblance of normalcy.
But haste makes waste, and measure twice and cut once is good to keep front of mind as we transition. We must do it smartly, we must do it by the book, even if that book is being revised as we navigate together.
Please, do your part. Don’t rush out the door just because you can. If you’re about to burst because you’re tired of curbside delivery, takeout and your own kitchen, we get it. We’re with you on that, but play by the rules of the eating establishments.
Be smart about washing your hands. Still.
Be smart about using disinfectant wipes at the grocery stores and retail outlets that provide them. Still.
Be smart about keeping hand sanitizer handy. Still.
Be smart about wearing a mask when you do venture out to where others are also shopping or eating. Still. OK, you can take the mask off to eat and drink, but you know what we mean.
Simply put, be smart. And be safe. And be well.
If we all go about this the right way, chances are we’ll keep those unwanted numbers down.