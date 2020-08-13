Can anyone honestly say 2020 has been a good year?
Pandemic, thousands infected, thousands dead, businesses shut down, restaurants shut down, jobs lost, virtually every fun activity postponed or canceled, sports canceled or teetering on the verge of cancellation, hurricanes with names difficult to pronounce, earthquakes, elections ... and we still have a few months to go before we welcome 2021. At least, we have to hope 2021 will be a welcome sight, right?
So maybe this isn’t the greatest time for anyone to bring up that three-letter word: tax. Still, the City of Greenwood is doing just that and forging ahead with its effort to get an additional penny sales tax approved by Greenwood County voters in November.
But before county residents take the city to the mat over this local option sales tax proposal, we want to urge people to at least give their argument a listen, and there are plenty of opportunities to do just that. Plus, get questions answered through a series of town hall-styled meetings throughout the county.
Yes, the city will share its own story of depleted financial resources that hamper its ability to provide and even expand services to its residents.
The city is filled with schools, churches and other nonprofits that cripple its ability to collect property taxes. Expanding the city’s incorporated boundaries is difficult at best because it cannot simply annex as it pleases.
So, you ask, how is that your problem if you live outside the city limits? Why should you support paying yet another penny in sales tax to help bail out the City of Greenwood?
Legitimate question, especially if you never, ever go to the city for any of your shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.
But here’s the sales pitch the city will make, and it is perhaps the best argument it has for urging county residents to cast a “yes” vote come November. The penny sales tax, while imposed on all residents and non-residents alike who spend their money in the county, will have countywide implications.
The additional 1% sales tax will also pour additional revenue into the coffers of town governments within the county, such as Troy, Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.
OK, so that’s more of your dollars going into the pockets of governments to spend as they see fit, right? Again, fair point. But state law requires 71% of the dollars collected go toward reducing property taxes. Your property taxes. The penny tax, once enacted, doesn’t roll off easily. It does not have an expiration date like the county’s capital project sales tax, nor does it narrowly restrict how municipalities that reap its benefits spend the money collected.
We’re not advocating for or against the penny sales tax, but we are advocating that any Greenwood County resident who has questions about it should attend one of many meetings the city is conducting throughout the county. At least hear the arguments for and against, voice your own concerns, raise your own pro or con points. In short, be as well informed as you can be before you head to the polls Nov. 3.
The first takes place at 5:30 p.m. today at the Greenwood Municipal Courtroom. Because of the pandemic, only 27 people can attend in person, but the event will be livestreamed via the city’s Facebook page and you can pose questions as you watch.
The forum will include a presentation on the local option sales tax and a question-and-answer segment with members of Greenwood City Council.
In-person attendance capacity is limited to 27 people, but the forum also will be livestreamed. Questions may be submitted through the livestream on the City of Greenwood’s Facebook page.
Additional presentations are as follows:
Ninety Six Town Council — 6 p.m. Monday at the Ninety Six Depot, 99 Main St., Ninety Six.
Ware Shoals Town Council — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 8 Mill St., Ware Shoals.
Greenwood Rotary Club — 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Inn on the Square, 104 Court Ave. E., Greenwood.
Greenwood town hall meeting — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at City Hall, 520 Monument St., Room 207.
Greenwood town hall meeting — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at City Hall, 520 Monument St., Room 207.
Greenwood town hall meeting — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at City Hall, 520 Monument St., Room 207.
Morning Blend — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Inn on the Square, 104 Court Ave. E., Greenwood.