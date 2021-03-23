Remember this past week when there were dire weather reports and it appeared nearly a done deal that we in South Carolina — and most certainly the Lakelands and Upstate — would be dealt a big mess?
And do you remember that, in preparation for what was expected, schools called off in-person classes and opted for e-learning days, something they have all but perfected thanks to the pandemic? And do you recall that even some businesses called off a workday on Thursday, some also opting for a work-from-home day?
If you recall all of that, then you also likely recall that when all was said and done the hellish day predicted was much ado about nothing. Or close to it.
But was it really much ado about nothing when it came to the preparations? If you took a look at some of the commentary that filled social media, including on our newspaper’s Facebook page, then you’d think everyone who battened down the hatches, told the kids and teachers to stay home and such were reactionaries lacking in sense.
The weather forecaster is the most loved person when it comes to securing an emcee or parade grand marshal, but the most loathed for his or her ability to report accurately when it comes to these dodged weather moments.
It’s a forecast, people, not a precise math equation with but one and only one answer. Storm patterns change, the jet stream shifts. But the forecast is the only thing most of us have to go on in planning how we should deal with what might be ahead. Got that? Might.
Instead of pointing fingers at the school superintendents for making a bad call, thank them for making a decision that erred on the side of sound judgment. A tornado and a school building full of children and staff is a far worse scenario than an empty school building leveled by a tornado.
And be grateful that we did indeed dodge a big one. Be prayerful to our neighbors to the south who were not so fortunate.
Were last week’s reactions really much ado about nothing? Not so much as some of those vapid social comments.