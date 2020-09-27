Fall has arrived and schools are back in session. Mostly. Mornings are dark and it’s getting dark earlier as the days grow shorter. There was an extremely long break before school got underway. Remember, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in students and teachers packing up and taking education on the virtual highway.
OK, so what’s the point, you ask?
Many people adapted to what is often referred to as a new normal during the pandemic. They became accustomed to darkened traffic lights that flashed yellow to designate a school zone. They became accustomed to not seeing school buses.
The problem, however, is that we all need to snap out of what might have become new habits. We need to pay attention and not exceed the 35-mph speed limit established in school zones. We need to watch for kids walking to school and, for those with cars, turning onto campus. We need to watch for school buses and remember the rules of the road when we encounter them. The flashing lights and stop sign that swings out when a bus stops to let a student board or exit do not imply driving suggestions.
All of us have been in an odd period of adjustment with the onset of the pandemic. Even though nothing is completely normal with regard to schools as they continue dealing with the ebb and flow of the pandemic affecting classrooms and athletics, we need to be vigilant in doing our part to make this school year as normal and safe as possible.
Be careful out there.