We had planned to thank our readers back in March, but then along came the COVID-19 pandemic and its scuttling of so many events and activities.
Among those was the annual winter meeting of the South Carolina Press Association. Newsrooms from all across the Palmetto State were to gather in North Myrtle Beach for seminars and the main event, the awards ceremony. The association quickly and wisely tapped the brakes and, like so many others, rescheduled and moved the long weekend of activities into September.
Who knew? Who would have thought that right along with rescheduled summer festivities, such as our own Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise, not even September would be deemed a safe time to gather large groups?
Well, there’s always next year. We certainly hope.
As has been the case with so many events and activities during the pandemic, the press association’s awards ceremonies switched to virtual mode and on Friday afternoon, your Index-Journal newsroom staff was able to join other South Carolina dailies in viewing a livestream feed of an awards ceremony. If you think that sounds kind of odd, it is. No large gathering of journalists in a banquet hall. Gone were the noisemakers, the explosions of applause from tables as winners’ names were called out. It was sort of like baseball games we see on TV today, only there weren’t even cardboard cutouts of all of us in the broadcast location.
But again, there’s always next year and we join our journalism brothers and sisters across the Palmetto State in finally being able to announce how we fared in this year’s contest. We finally get to celebrate, although in a more subdued manner than our normal boisterous gatherings have been on the coast, in Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg.
The awards you read about in today’s edition do make us proud of what we do, but it’s a tempered pride. Having our peers in Missouri judge our work and rank it among the best in daily newspapers of our circulation size reinvigorates us.
At the end of the day, however, it is you we want to thank. You who read us every day. You who depend on us to tell you what is going on where you live, work, play and worship. Because what we do we do for you more than anything. We have a sense of purpose in what we do. Sure, sometimes it’s not pretty. Sure, sometimes we make some of you angry. We don’t expect you to agree with us in every decision we make, in every viewpoint we share, in what we pick to grace the cover of each day’s edition.
Journalism isn’t easy work, but it’s purposeful and honest work as we endeavor to reflect the community in which we also live and shop and pay taxes. The good? Well, that’s the easy part. The bad and the ugly sometimes is hard to have to share, but it’s part and parcel to being a community daily newspaper that has served the area for more than 100 years.
So really, those awards we finally got to announce six months late are about you, our readers. Without you, there would be no community newspaper and there certainly would be no awards and accolades to celebrate.
We appreciate you and your support. We again want to thank the many who supported our COVID-19 fundraising efforts that have greatly helped sustain us. Think of our awards as your awards and celebrate along with us.