Ready for a party this weekend?
What, you thought we meant the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Midwinter Ball on Saturday? Well, yes. There is that, and it’s no doubt going to be more fun than, say, an election. But the upcoming Saturday Democratic primary is the party we are referring to here.
OK, maybe it won’t exactly be a party. Unless you’re in the camp of whoever comes out the winner and you plan to celebrate with some friends. It should prove to be an interesting night. We certainly hope it’s a far more successful process than the Iowa Caucus, but things can happen, right?
So, who’s it gonna be? Sanders? Biden? A come-from-behind Warren surge? Buttigieg gaining momentum? Klobuchar? Steyer? Bloomberg not imploding? Wait. He’s already looking toward Super Tuesday in much the way Biden bid farewell to Iowa and headed to the Palmetto State ahead of Nevada’s caucus. Otherwise, the field give the appearance of confidence ahead of our state’s primary.
Boasting the most confidence yet is Biden. He has already predicted he’ll be doing a victory lap. And why not? If he does not secure the votes of South Carolina’s Democrats this weekend, he will likely face a reality check shortly after Super Tuesday.
South Carolina has long been a bellwether state ahead of presidential elections. Sunday morning’s headlines should prove interesting in that case because it’s not at all a long shot to say whoever claims South Carolina in the Democratic primary will be who challenges President Trump for the White House.
If it’s your party, you can cry if you want to. Or cheer. Again, it depends on which camp you are in, and that includes Republicans who might head out to vote in an effort to skew the outcome and better position the president.