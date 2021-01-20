This was being written just 24 hours before noon today, well before the sun had set Tuesday or risen today over the U.S. Capitol.
Much has been done ahead of today’s events, ahead of the transition of power from one president to another. Security detail has always been an element of that preparation, but not the extent seen today.
The transition of power from President Trump to President-elect Biden should be a solemn yet gracious ceremony. It would be ridiculous on its face to believe or think either man could or would be able to fully set aside differences; after all, each represents a different party and, largely, a different set of ideals and political ideology. Still, Americans and the world rightfully have come to expect that grace, goodwill, propriety, decency and decorum take precedence over personal and political differences during our presidential inaugurations.
It is such ceremonial propriety that can help soothe post-election wounds and restore some level of confidence in the people that we will yet survive, despite our political differences, that our democratic republic will remain intact, that — just as throughout our line of presidencies — America has survived. That it still will survive.
The Bushes and Clintons, the Obamas and Trumps — they are recent examples of transition of power with grace.
As this is written, there is tension across the country. Palpable tension. Our hopes and prayers are with those in Washington, D.C. today. While we think it was nothing short of rude that the Trumps would snub the Bidens during today’s transition, we hope and pray that today’s ceremonies will be safe and smooth.
We hope talk of further violence and even civil war is just that — talk. America needs to heal and get behind that which unites us, not that which further drives a wedge. And it needs to begin now.