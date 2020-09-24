Fall is officially here, although it is South Carolina and we know temperatures can climb and give us the sense that summer hasn’t let go its grasp on the state.
Many of us likely held onto the hope that the summer temperatures would burn the pandemic into oblivion. That was a nice thought, wasn’t it? Now, no doubt, many of us are wondering if the cooler weather will somehow do the trick. Probably not.
And so it goes that six months of the COVID-19 pandemic is growing into seven months, maybe eight months. Maybe into 2021.
That’s not to scare anyone or be a Karen (poor Karen) or a Debbie Downer; that’s just the way things look right now. But it does mean that we cannot yet let down our guard. Or our face masks. Or not refill the hand sanitizer.
The nation just hit the 200,000 mark on the number of pandemic-related deaths, hardly a milestone worthy of any celebration. Sadly, the Lakelands has not been immune and has lost far too many to the pandemic.
Schools — and certainly businesses — continue to struggle with moving through the pandemic with some sense of normalcy, but no doubt the concern of spread runs deep among schools in particular. There, large groups of people gather, and they account for a wide range of ages, some with conditions that can make them more susceptible to being attacked by the virus.
But it’s not just the school campuses themselves that are a concern. Yes, hallways, classrooms, lunchrooms and buses are potential zones for the rapid transmission of the virus, but beyond that are the homes where students, teachers and other faculty return.
Those on our school campuses could easily bring COVID-19 to their classmates, teachers and administrators, but the reverse is also a plausible scenario. That is why Steve Glenn, District 50 superintendent, stressed the need for protocols to be followed as he shared with school board members that, overall, the pandemic waters are being navigated as well as can be expected.
So parents, students and all who are involved in any way with public and private schools, universities and colleges, it is incumbent upon you to do your part to keep the pandemic from spreading. Be familiar with the guidelines and protocols when it comes to COVID-19 avoidance measures, testing, quarantining and contact tracing.