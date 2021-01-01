Just as people reflect on the New Year’s resolutions they made a year ago, we typically reflect on what we wrote in this space a year ago. It is, or can be, an interesting excursion.
Here are some excerpts from our Jan. 1, 2020 editorial, coupled with reflections on those excerpts a year later:
We too have that same power and ability. While we do not know what lies before us, we certainly can take steps to steer toward a different future. True, we cannot control what we cannot control, such as the actions of others. However, we are capable of changing our attitudes, our actions and even our hearts.
That was written in reflecting on events of 2019, such as stabbings and shootings at churches and synagogues, as well as the high incidence of shootings in Greenwood County. Despite the bleak outlook all that gave us entering a new year, we were reminded that even Ebenezer Scrooge was able to change the life the Ghost of Christmas Future showed him.
Yes, we have that same power and ability, and we certainly know now if we did not know a year ago that we cannot control what we cannot control. What an out-of-control year 2020 proved to be and, frankly, the first quarter of 2021 isn’t looking a whole lot better.
As for changing attitudes, actions and hearts — well, what can we say? If anything people have dug their heels in and are fully dressed in the armor of their attitudes, which shows in their actions. Hearts also have grown colder, or so it seems, among many.
We can start by trying to make kindness and civility our guideposts as we journey through 2020.
Refer to the previous paragraph again. If social media posts are any indicator for what people had set as their guideposts for 2020, then our suggestion was a total flop.
We can strive to better understand each other’s viewpoints through meaningful conversation rather than spewing vitriolic banter — not to be confused with acquiescence.
Uh. Ditto. Didn’t happen.
We can seek out that which unifies us rather than that which tears us apart as friends, neighbors and community.
Once again, a ditto. That too largely did not happen.
In short, we can — and certainly should — try to make 2020 a year in which we focus on the good around us and the good we individually and collectively can achieve, thereby creating a clearer vision for the decade that lies before us.
We don’t want to end on a negative note, and while many of our hopes for 2020 were dashed, we yet want to encourage people who have yet to do so to focus on the good around us, the good we can achieve as individuals and collectively.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been about as divisive as any issue we as a nation have faced, as though the virus itself has political leanings, and yet it is COVID-19 that should serve to drive more of us to focus on and try to achieve that which is good. In 2021 and beyond.