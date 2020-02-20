April 28 is not too far away.
That’s the earliest possible date Abbeville County voters might get to weigh in on the future of their public schools and whether that future will see the construction of a new high school serving the entire county, along with renovations to convert Dixie High into a middle school and make improvements to John C. Calhoun Elementary.
Our assessment of the situation — admittedly unscientific — would suggest the board save time and money by not having a referendum on the ballot. It stands about as much a chance of passing as would a move to mandate horse and buggy as the only means of transportation within Abbeville’s city limits.
It is painfully obvious that the school board itself cannot reach a strong consensus on what direction to take. While no one would necessarily expect any elected board to vote unanimously in any or all cases, there is great division when votes come down to 4-3 on a motion, and more than once.
That two board members, David Brooks and Keith Dunn, argued that the board’s Monday closed-door meeting should remain open, is also rather telling of just how contentious matters must be. Closed-door meetings, called “executive sessions” in lofty government terminology, are supposed to deal with very specifics, such as discussion of personnel and contractual matters. No straw polls or votes are to be taken in such meetings, nor should there be any discussion of matters that do not fall within the Freedom of Information Act’s framework for what constitutes executive session topics.
One cannot help but wonder what conversations were kept from the public’s ears that night as the board remained shuttered for about an hour, and whether they fell within the strict definition of “executive session.” That’s an observation, not an accusation.
We’ll leave this topic with one other observation. If this school board doesn’t better organize itself, if it doesn’t better articulate its vision and goals for the county’s students, teachers and administrators, and if it doesn’t better communicate with the voters and taxpayers, it very well could wind up labeled as dysfunctional. And that would result in the reins being taken by the Molly Spearman and the state board of education.