Fewer things are as polarizing in any community as talk of school consolidation. Consolidation contains 13 letters, but it might as well be a four-letter word in the minds of many.
Abbeville County residents, many of whom are yet reeling from when Calhoun Falls High School was severed from the county school district only to become a charter school, are facing that issue now. The road has been a long one, and no clear resolution is truly in sight.
The school board, in a 5-3 split vote, is prepared to move forward with a plan to build a new single high school to serve the county, which would then eliminate Dixie High. Under the proposal, Dixie would become a middle school, which along with John C. Calhoun Elementary, would undergo needed renovations.
Still, the board will first need the support of Abbeville County Council for the matter to even see the light of day on a ballot. Then, it will be up to the voters, the taxpayers of the county whether to support the board’s decision and take on the debt that a bond referendum would bring in order to accomplish the plan.
Such decisions are not generally taken lightly. Abbeville’s board members were elected to make difficult decisions for the administrators, teachers, students, parents and taxpayers. They had already come to the conclusion that the county’s aging schools were in need of renovation or replacement. The question became which route would be the best to take.
Perhaps the easiest route would be to suggest pouring dollars into renovations alone, leaving the county with two high schools. Any spending plan would no doubt be contentious among taxpayers, but passing the issue down the line to a succession of board members would amount to dereliction of duty.
Choosing to consolidate two high schools into one had to have been a difficult decision to reach, for it means that board members have most likely alienated themselves from those who want to maintain separate high schools and the identity those schools have provided students for 60 years.
It is difficult to predict what will occur next, even whether the council will allow the ballot initiative to be floated before voters. If the council does agree to allow the issue to be on the ballot — which is the right path to take — how it will be received is probably anyone’s guess at this point.
Abbeville County has known its share of contentiousness, from the launch of secession to the Confederacy’s demise. It is about to face another contentious moment in its long history. We wish the county and its residents well as they proceed.