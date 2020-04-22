And just like that, South Carolina is back to normal. Sort of.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster gave the go-ahead for public beaches to reopen and he lifted his rather short-lived — just two weeks — moratorium on nonessential businesses being open.
As is typical following the governor’s press conference remarks, Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, was next up to the lectern. Her report seemed odd when juxtaposed with the governor’s remarks, almost reminiscent of some of the Trump-Fauci briefings in which wishful thinking and scientific data are at odds on the same stage.
The number of people who test positive will continue to grow. Reasonably, it seems, so too would the number of deaths. But as we reopen commerce in South Carolina, residents and business owners are again urged to play well with others.
Limit the number of people entering the businesses. Make provisions inside for physical distancing, at least in checkout lines. Wear masks. Wash hands. Use sanitizers on surfaces.
Maybe it will all work out just fine. Seems a bit too quick and simple as we’ve already seen how well residents have played by the rules, which gave cause for the governor to issue some of his executive orders to begin with. Perhaps people really get it now and will only head to work or out to shop only for what are essentials.
Perhaps.