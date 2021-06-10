Who would have thought that in the few short years it has existed, Greenwood Promise would be doing as well as it is? Obviously, plenty of people not only thought that, they ensured that through their dedication and support.
Launched in 2017, Greenwood Promise set out to ensure every Greenwood County student, whether in public or private school, or even home-schooled, would have access to funding to cover the costs of getting a two-year degree. Since that date, 358 scholarships have been given to students who might not otherwise receive anything more than their high school diploma.
Greenwood Promise on Tuesday revealed the launch of its second phase, a campaign to raise $5 million to afford county students the opportunity to pursue a four-year degree.
Area industry leaders, business leaders, educators and others believed in Greenwood Promise in 2017, and they have seen the Promise’s mission come to fruition among many students it has helped.
What does this mean for the students? It means they will become more productive residents with better paying jobs than they might have otherwise had to accept. It means if they remain in Greenwood County, they will be greater contributors to the county’s overall socio-economic status. In short, a better education typically results in a better person. Education and quality of life go hand in hand.
Phase two is even more promising as it broadens the educational opportunities our Greenwood County students can choose from. Here again, a win-win if the students wind up remaining in their home county as productive residents.
But even if they wind up moving, even if their career or family paths take them elsewhere, won’t that still mean that the village that helped raise them did the right thing? Of course it will.
We have already witnessed real and legitimate success stories since the Promise’s inception. We can only imagine how many more such stories will be heard and told. And in the coming weeks, you will be able to read some of these Profiles in Promise tales of real people whose lives have been changed for the better. Their stories will appear periodically in our widely distributed Lakelands Connector and on the Connector’s digital platform, on our website.
Indeed, the future for Greenwood County’s students, and the county itself, is most promising.