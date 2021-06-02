That makes sense.
Call it good book sense that a new law allows the state superintendent of education to expel, if you will, school boards of underperforming districts.
As surprising as some might find it to know, there are some public school districts in the Palmetto State that are not even close to providing minimally adequate education, a requirement of the state’s own constitution.
It’s not only the conditions of the bricks and mortar or the books provided for the students. It runs deeper than that. The law speaks to districts that are rated as underperforming for three consecutive years on the state Department of Education’s annual school report cards. In districts where 65% or more of its schools are so rated, the state superintendent can declare a state of emergency and take steps to assume control of the district from the state level.
If the state Board of Education concurs with the findings and the declaration of an emergency situation, the district’s school board can be fired. State officials then have six years to turn things around.
If the district is underperforming to such a degree, it only makes sense that the board can be removed because, obviously, there’s a good chance the board is as much a part of the problem as the district level administrators.
In fact, state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman found that to be the case.
In a story published in The State newspaper, Spearman said “In the three districts that we have declared a state of emergency, there was negligence by some of the school board members, and those same members continued to be a distraction while we were there working. That’s when it became apparent to me that the best solution would be to dissolve those boards.”
While there is an area that needs clarification — it’s unclear whether the superintendent can dismiss boards in districts the state is already running — the law’s general premise makes good sense.
Sometimes a thorough house cleaning is a good remedy.