It seems that at some point, quite possibly, there will be a dollar store about every 500 yards or so in Greenwood County. Who says the economy is in trouble?
COVID-19 has caused the demise of some businesses and certainly dealt the restaurant industry a sucker punch, delivering a KO to some right here in the ‘wood.
That said, and if the dots connect the way the outline appears, the former Caravan Drive-In is making way for a Dollar General. Because, you know, there aren’t a couple already staged fairly close by.
Still, we have to give a thumbs up to the developer because at least we won’t see an empty fenced lot containing an empty building that holds nothing more than memories for former Caravan patrons. And those who are saddened by the fact that the Caravan has been torn down, no need to be sad. It’s been closed for years now. If it held such great memories for some of you that you now mourn its razing, perhaps you should have bought and revived the old gal.
Think of all the puns. “Talk about a junket,” “trash talkin’,” “talkin’ trash.” The puns might be fine, but what they are associated with surely is not fine, especially if you’re one of the 54,000 Greenville County residents serviced by the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
The leaders of the garbage service certainly don’t plan to stay in any trashy, low-rent hotel or motel to talk trash.
If it were not so brazen, it would almost be humorous that these folks are heading to Asheville’s Omni Grove Park Inn next week to discuss — ready for this? — spending priorities for the year. The group will spend three days, from Feb. 26-28, on an agenda that represents roughly seven total hours of actual work at a cost of about $14,000.
Perhaps it’s the mountain air that will clear their heads so they can truly focus on spending priorities. Perhaps they have already gone and it’s the altitude that has deprived them of necessary oxygen so they could think straight and get their trip-spending priorities in order first.
In case you missed the story by the Post and Courier’s Greenville bureau published Thursday, this trashy excursion isn’t on board members’ dime. Did you think otherwise? Really?
No, 13 people are making the trip. That will be four of the five board members, six staff members and three spouses at a total cost of $1,100 per person. No doubt the spouses are there because they have particular budgetary insight to share.
This is not a one and done, either.
The Post and Courier got records of the sanitation district’s retreat spending since 2017. It turns out the utility had taken staff and board members to the Dillard House resort in Dillard, Georgia — twice — and once to the Esmeralda Inn in Chimney Rock, North Carolina for a five-year retreat grand total of $34,541, which includes an estimate for this year’s expenditures.
No doubt they will have enjoyed the sights, sounds and smells of Asheville, but it’s bad these folks don’t detect their own stench.
Do we have to tell you this gets a thumbs down?