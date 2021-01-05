We'll steer clear of talk of stealing elections, other than to note that a certain phone call to a certain Georgia official by a person in a certain high office that was made on that official high office's phone and with high office staff participating was suspect.
No, instead we'll just say that as much as most of us have been glad to put 2020 behind us, for the most part, we'll also be glad to see 2020's lone carryover election come to an end. Today is when Georgia voters decide the fate of the U.S. Senate, at least in terms of which party gets the upper hand.
Today is the day. Granted, a large number of voters have already cast their ballots, but early voting came to an end and today is Election Day in Georgia where Republican Sen. David Perdue, 70, is challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, 33, and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 50, faces the Rev. Raphael Warnock, 51, a Democrat.
A Perdue and Loeffler victory cinches the control of the Senate for the GOP and, obviously, an upset carried out by Ossoff and Warnock shifts control to the Democrats, who already hold sway in the U.S. House and the White House — well, that is barring a declaration of martial law.
But there is one other scenario. If one Republican and one Democrat emerge victorious in Georgia's Senate race, guess what that means? It means a tie vote gets to be decided by the president of the Senate. Hint: That's Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Again, barring a declaration of martial law.
Oh, good heavens, don't get all worked up. We're not endorsing any of the candidates in this race, just as we've not endorsed candidates in our state's own elections or on the national scene. It's just an interesting observation and one that might have gamblers placing bets right up until the polls close.
So, what do we really think of all this? In short, we do not think that once Georgia's decided and there's an inauguration ceremony — again, barring a declaration of martial law or something akin to that — all will be calm, all will be bright or even that all will necessarily be all right.
Guess we are all along on this ride together.